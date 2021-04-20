UN rights experts seek more information about Dubai princess

GENEVA (AP) — Independent experts working with the U.N. human rights office are calling on the United Arab Emirates’ government to provide more details about the fate of a daughter of Dubai’s powerful ruler who has claimed she was taken hostage. The experts called for the immediate release of Sheikha Latifia bint Mohammed Al Maktoum. She turned up in videos broadcast by the BBC two months ago in which she questioned whether she would survive. The experts expressed concerns about alleged rights violations she has faced, and cited possible threats to her life.