UW research projects to deploy strategies to lessen racial inequities

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than a dozen, recently funded UW-Madison research projects aim to develop strategies to take data on racial inequities and use it to make real world changes from journalism to medicine.

The projects range from improving doctor-patient communications for high-risk patients, to using data to understand racial differences in how Americans handle civil legal problems, to better understanding the factors that influence success and well-being of Hmong-American students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The initiative is funded by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

“The proposals we received are evidence of the exceptionally wide breadth of research on our campus targeting inequalities based on factors such as race and ethnicity, socio-economic status, gender, sexual orientation and geography,” says Lonnie Berger, associate vice chancellor for research in the social sciences.

“The projects will help build a body of evidence that can contribute to addressing these varied and complex inequalities with implications for reducing both them and their ill effects. They stand to produce real-world, actionable knowledge about how programs, policies and practices can be leveraged to reduce inequalities in U.S. society," Berger says.

UW-Madison officials say the projects rely on a variety of methods ranging from surveys, field experiments and in-depth interviews to collect new data and on analyzing existing data, evaluating training programs and assessing case studies.

Officials say one project — Doctor-Patient Communication and Shared Decision Making with High-Risk Patients — examines how to improve communication between white doctors and patients of color and how to build patients’ trust in their doctor.

UW Psychology Professor Markus Brauer says actors will be used to simulate conversations with physicians, with recordings of the sessions scrutinized to flag barriers to imparting critical, medical information.



"We can take the recordings...where the doctor is talking and show that to other patients of marginalized groups. We can tell them, 'Imagine you're the patient now. Here's what the person says. Does that inspire trust in you? Do you have the impression the doctor is discussing in great detail the treatment options?' " Brauer says.

Officials say another project — Essential Immigrant Workers, Inequality and COVID-19 — builds on a partnership with the Milwaukee-based community organization Voces de la Frontera to examine occupational health and safety issues and housing insecurity by training research assistants and members of the communities most directly affected to document problems and generate knowledge that can contribute to solutions.

A project targeting practices in journalism — Amplifying Marginalized Voices in Public Deliberation: Inclusive Community Conversations About Inequities in Partnership with Journalists and J-School — partners with the national nonprofit Local Voices Network to assess whether training journalists and journalism students in reaching out and facilitating discussions with marginalized groups can amplify these groups’ voices in public dialogues about the inequities to which they are disproportionately subjected.



"Primarily it's about listening," UW Journalism and Mass Communications Professor Susan Robinson says. "It's about listening to people who might not look like you, who might not think like you, and then to translate that listening into real, impactful kinds of journalism," Robinson says.