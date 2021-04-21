6th body recovered from wreckage of capsized Gulf vessel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The body of a sixth victim has been found aboard a lift boat that capsized last week off the coast of Louisiana. The coroner’s office in Lafourche Parish says the body of 31-year-old Quinon Pitre of Franklin was recovered Tuesday. The vessel Seacor Power overturned in roughly 55 feet of water about eight miles off the Louisiana coast during stormy weather. Six of the 19 people were rescued. Six bodies have been recovered. The Coast Guard suspended its rescue efforts Monday as the likelihood that anyone else survived diminished. Vessel owner Seacor Marine has continued searching the vessel for signs of the seven still missing.