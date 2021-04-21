A ‘Romeo and Juliet’ movie that celebrates theatrical roots

NEW YORK (AP) — The cast appears at first chatting amiably as they enter a theater. They’re in street clothes — hoodies, sneakers and backpacks. They don’t seem to know that not all will survive the next hour or so. So begins the National Theatre’s latest take on “Romeo and Juliet,” a filmed production that adds cinematic touches to the tragic 16th century Italian love story. Starring Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley as the star-crossed lovers, the play was originally intended for a stage run in 2020 before being adapted for the screen because of the pandemic. Yet it keeps its theatrical roots.