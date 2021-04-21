American Hindu Association to hold vaccine clinics

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin continues its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the American Hindu Association will hold a vaccine clinic of its own.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

According to AHA Spokesperson Shama Patel, the clinic will be held at the AHA Temple of Fitchburg on Fish Hatchery Road April 25 and May 23.

"While the vaccination percentage in the state of Wisconsin has been plateauing in recent weeks, we know there are still people out there who want to get vaccinated but are having a hard time getting appointments and would like to get the word out to as many people as possible," Patel said in an email to 27 News.

The clinic will have 500 vaccines available. You can sign up here.