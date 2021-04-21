AP source: DOJ to announce Minneapolis police probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country.

The Black man’s death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.