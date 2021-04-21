Badgers volleyball lands six on All-American teams

MADISON (WKOW) -- The undefeated Badgers volleyball team has landed a program record six players on the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America lists.

Senior Dana Rettke is the first Wisconsin player to earn four first-team All-America honors. She is just the sixth player in the nation to achieve that feat.

Joining Rettke on the first is senior Sydney Hilley. Wisconsin's setter made the first-team for the second straight year.

Libero Lauren Barnes made the second-team. Freshman Devyn Robinson was a third-team selection. Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg were named honorable mention selections.

The Badgers (16-0) will face Texas on Thursday in Omaha in the national semifinals.