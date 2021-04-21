BIG warmup ahead!

MADISON (WKOW) - It was another chilly day across southern Wisconsin, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s for most, some in the 30s.

Snow/flurries fell across a number of counties in the viewing area.

Overnight lows will once again dip below freezing, and while tomorrow starts off maybe a little chilly for some highs will return to the 50s!

Frost is possible late. Be sure to cover your plants, if needed!

A decent amount of sunshine will help temperatures rise to the mid/upper 50s throughout the afternoon. Clouds filter in later on.

Isolated, light or a few rain showers are possible Friday into Saturday.

After Saturday, drier weather takes hold with mostly to partly sunny skies.

High temperatures do a bit of a dance in the 50s starting Thursday through the weekend, with highs ranging from the low to mid-upper 50s.

Still, below the average temperature of 60 degrees. But, milder nonetheless.

Temperatures start to really warm up next Monday.

A high in the 60s is possible Monday, and mid-70s possible on Tuesday!