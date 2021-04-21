BIG warmup ahead!
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It was another chilly day across southern Wisconsin, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s for most, some in the 30s.
Snow/flurries fell across a number of counties in the viewing area.
Overnight lows will once again dip below freezing, and while tomorrow starts off maybe a little chilly for some highs will return to the 50s!
Frost is possible late. Be sure to cover your plants, if needed!
A decent amount of sunshine will help temperatures rise to the mid/upper 50s throughout the afternoon. Clouds filter in later on.
Isolated, light or a few rain showers are possible Friday into Saturday.
After Saturday, drier weather takes hold with mostly to partly sunny skies.
High temperatures do a bit of a dance in the 50s starting Thursday through the weekend, with highs ranging from the low to mid-upper 50s.
Still, below the average temperature of 60 degrees. But, milder nonetheless.
Temperatures start to really warm up next Monday.
A high in the 60s is possible Monday, and mid-70s possible on Tuesday!