Burnes whiffs 10 in 6 innings, Brewers blank Padres 6-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six spotless innings, extending his incredible start to the season, and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the San Diego Padres 6-0. After four starts this year, Burnes has an unimaginable 40 strikeouts and no walks. He was already the only pitcher since 1900 to whiff 30 batters without issuing a free pass through his first three starts of a season. Burnes, a native of Bakersfield in Southern California, gave up four hits and lowered his ERA to a miniscule 0.37. Billy McKinney homered to spark a five-run third against Chris Paddack that included a two-run double by Travis Shaw. McKinney also made a diving catch in left field that likely saved two runs.