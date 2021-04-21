Businesses scramble for help as would-be workers stay home

NEW YORK (AP) — It looks like something to celebrate: small businesses posting “Help Wanted” signs as the economy edges toward normalcy. But many people who don’t have jobs are responding with a collective yawn. Although there are nearly 10 million unemployed people in the U.S., many stay home, worried about catching COVID-19 or preferring to live off unemployment benefits that are higher amid the pandemic. That’s contributing to a hiring and staffing crisis at small companies. When owners schedule interviews, they have more no-shows than real prospects. And many companies are forced to operate with skeleton crews, taking a toll on revenue.