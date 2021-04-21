Canadian judge grants Huawei CFO request to delay hearings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian judge has granted Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay the final leg in her extradition hearings, days before they were set to begin. British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes says she will deliver reasons for her decision in writing in the next week or so and a date to resume proceedings will be determined later. The hearings were scheduled to begin Monday but Meng’s lawyers said they needed more time to review documents related to the case obtained through a Hong Kong court. Huawei said this month that it has reached an agreement with HSBC in Hong Kong to obtain documents Meng hopes will help prevent her extradition to the U.S.