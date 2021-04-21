Community Action Coalition preparing for food drive, partnering with WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday, WKOW and some of our community partners are launching a food drive called Feeding Hope.

One of our partners is Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin.

After the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state of emergency declared by Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin was in danger of losing millions of dollars worth of federal food assistance benefits. The governor negotiated an extension of those benefits, but only a temporary one.

The possibility that many more Wisconsinites may soon be unable to afford food could create greater strain on the state's food pantries.

Feeding Hope is a food drive and a cash drive.

It begins Wednesday with a text-a-thon.

Donating will be as simple as sending a text.