Concerts on the Square line-up announced

MADISON (WKOW) -- Concerts on the Square returns to Breese Stevens Feild this summer.

While the popular summertime event is usually on the Capitol Square lawn, it is being relocated a couple of blocks, to a stadium setting that will allow for social distancing and other safety measures.

Due to the pandemic, the audience will be capped at 1,500 per concert. Tickets will be sold to maintain social distancing and safety protocols required. The performances will also be live-streamed for free so everyone can enjoy them too.

“We can’t wait to get back on the Square in 2022. But in the meantime, to protect our neighbors in this community, we’re thrilled to broadcast all five concerts live from Breese Stevens Field this summer,” says Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis.

Five concerts are planned for the season. WCO leaders stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday morning to announce the line-up:

July 7 Summon the Heroes, an Independence Day Celebration

July 14 Bringing Us Together - Put A Little Love in Your Heart, featuring Leotha Stanley and Friends

July 21 Shakespeare in Love, featuring Xavier Foley, bass soloist Young Concert Artist

July 28 Disco Inferno, featuring Jeans ‘n Classics

August 4 Tchaikovsky Rocks, with Maxim Lando, piano, 2020 Gilmore Young Artist

Tickets go on sale near Memorial Day and will be as low as $5. All funds from the sale of the limited seating will support wages for the orchestra’s 34 musicians.