Dane County launches grant program for COVID-19 recovery among artists

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a new $1 million grant program Wednesday, guaranteeing funds for local artists to rebuild from lost business during the pandemic.

According to a news release from county spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, the county will award $2,500 grants to individual artists until funding runs out. Eligible applicants include musicians, dancers, actors, writers, visual artists, performers and individual artists. Applications open May 1 here.

“We created the Dane Arts Need Grant program as a way to help artists and performers continue their work and promote their art form in new ways during the pandemic. The arts are an integral part of the local economy and in turn will play an impactful role in our comeback and recovery," Parisi said in the release.

The funds come from the recently passed American Recovery Plan, and the resolution for appropriating the funds will be included at the next Dane County Board meeting.