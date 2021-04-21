Skip to Content

Embattled San Francisco school board agrees to act dignified

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The scandal-plagued San Francisco school board has agreed to new contract terms with the district’s superintendent that require members to focus on reopening schools and act in a dignified and professional manner. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the agreement Tuesday was added to a deal Superintendent Vince Matthews made with the Board of Education to remain on the job for another year after he announced his retirement in March. It follows board controversies including a ridiculed plan to rename 44 schools it said honored figures linked to racism and numerous lawsuits while children still weren’t back in classrooms.

Associated Press

