EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union reached a tentative climate deal that should make the 27-nation bloc climate-neutral by 2050, with member states and parliament agreeing on the targets on the eve of a virtual summit President Biden will host. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the “political commitment to becoming the first climate neutral continent by 2050 is now also a legal commitment.” Under the provisional deal, the EU also commits itself on an intermediate target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The deal must be approved by member states and the legislature.