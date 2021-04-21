Evers issues executive order mandating review of state-run police use of force

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Wednesday instructing state-run law enforcement agencies to review their use of force policies.

Check out all of our political coverage here.

According to a news release from Evers' office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Capitol Police and DNR Division of Public Safety will have to review and update any existing policies governing the use of force.

“Wisconsinites across our state are demanding action and meaningful, systemic change—this is a critically important step, but it can't be the last," Evers said in the release.

Executive Order #111 only applied to state-level law enforcement, and not local police departments.