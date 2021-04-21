Feeding Hope Food Drive locations

Dane County

Woodman's East — 3817 Milwaukee St., Madison

Woodman's West — 725 S. Gammon Rd., Madison

Woodman's Sun Prairie — 1099 South Grand Ave., Sun Prairie

Capitol Centre Market — 111 N Broom St., Madison

Metcalfe's Hilldale — 726 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison

Metcalfe's West — 7455 Mineral Point Rd., Madison

HyVee East — 3801 E Washington Ave., Madison

HyVee West — 675 S Whitney Way, Madison

HyVee Fitchburg — 2920 Fitchrona Rd., Fitchburg

Miller & Sons Verona — 210 South Main St., Verona

Miller & Sons Mount Horeb — 1845 Springdale St., Mount Horeb

Rock County

Woodman's Beloit — 1877 Madison Rd., Beloit

Woodman's Janesville — 2819 N. Lexington Dr., Janesville

Piggly Wiggly Milton — 727 S Janesville St., Milton

Piggly Wiggly Edgerton — 1211 N. Main St., Edgerton

Festival Foods Janesville — 2233 Humes Rd., Janesville

Other Counties

Piggly Wiggly Darlington — 149 Wells St., Darlington

Piggly Wiggly Dodgeville — 316 W. Spring St. #7, Dodgeville

Piggly Wiggly Monroe — 725 8th St., Monroe

Piggly Wiggly Platteville — 255 McGregor Plaza, Platteville

Festival Foods Mauston — 750 N. Union St., Mauston

Festival Foods Baraboo — 615 Linn St., Baraboo

Festival Foods Portage — 2915 New Pinery Rd., Portage

Festival Foods Fort Atkinson — 328 Washington St., Fort Atkinson

Freitag Food Center Montello — 628 S. Main St., Montello

Westfield SuperValu — 519 S. Main St., Westfield

Viking Village Reedsburg — 150 Viking Dr., Reedsburg

Text the word 'donate' to 786-789-2447

Donate online at cacscw.org HERE.

WKOW TV in Madison is partnering with the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin and Salvation Army for the Feeding Hope Food Drive set to begin on Wednesday, April 28 and run through May 31.

With such a huge need for food in our community right now, WKOW and grocery stores in southern Wisconsin, including Metcalfe's Market, Woodman's, Miller and Sons, Hy-Vee, Capitol Centre Market, Piggy Wiggly, Festival Foods, Freitag Food Center, Westfield SuperValu and Viking Village are coming together to help our neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WKOW will kick off the food drive Wednesday with the Feeding Hope Text-a-Thon.

All-day Wednesday, April 28, WKOW will be on the air and on Facebook asking people to make a pledge to the Community Action Coalition.

All donations will go to the growing need for food in our community.

The Salvation Army and Community Action Coalition will pick up the food at area locations throughout the campaign.

Community Action for South Central Wisconsin is a United Way of Dane County partner agency.