Feeding Hope Food Drive locations

Feeding Hope Food Drive locationsUpdated
Dane County
- Woodman's East — 3817 Milwaukee St., Madison
- Woodman's West — 725 S. Gammon Rd., Madison
- Woodman's Sun Prairie — 1099 South Grand Ave., Sun Prairie
- Capitol Centre Market — 111 N Broom St., Madison
- Metcalfe's Hilldale — 726 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison
- Metcalfe's West — 7455 Mineral Point Rd., Madison
- HyVee East — 3801 E Washington Ave., Madison
- HyVee West — 675 S Whitney Way, Madison
- HyVee Fitchburg — 2920 Fitchrona Rd., Fitchburg
- Miller & Sons Verona — 210 South Main St., Verona
- Miller & Sons Mount Horeb — 1845 Springdale St., Mount Horeb
Rock County
- Woodman's Beloit — 1877 Madison Rd., Beloit
- Woodman's Janesville — 2819 N. Lexington Dr., Janesville
- Piggly Wiggly Milton — 727 S Janesville St., Milton
- Piggly Wiggly Edgerton — 1211 N. Main St., Edgerton
- Festival Foods Janesville — 2233 Humes Rd., Janesville
Other Counties
- Piggly Wiggly Darlington — 149 Wells St., Darlington
- Piggly Wiggly Dodgeville — 316 W. Spring St. #7, Dodgeville
- Piggly Wiggly Monroe — 725 8th St., Monroe
- Piggly Wiggly Platteville — 255 McGregor Plaza, Platteville
- Festival Foods Mauston — 750 N. Union St., Mauston
- Festival Foods Baraboo — 615 Linn St., Baraboo
- Festival Foods Portage — 2915 New Pinery Rd., Portage
- Festival Foods Fort Atkinson — 328 Washington St., Fort Atkinson
- Freitag Food Center Montello — 628 S. Main St., Montello
- Westfield SuperValu — 519 S. Main St., Westfield
- Viking Village Reedsburg — 150 Viking Dr., Reedsburg
Text the word 'donate' to 786-789-2447
Donate online at cacscw.org HERE.
WKOW TV in Madison is partnering with the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin and Salvation Army for the Feeding Hope Food Drive set to begin on Wednesday, April 28 and run through May 31.
With such a huge need for food in our community right now, WKOW and grocery stores in southern Wisconsin, including Metcalfe's Market, Woodman's, Miller and Sons, Hy-Vee, Capitol Centre Market, Piggy Wiggly, Festival Foods, Freitag Food Center, Westfield SuperValu and Viking Village are coming together to help our neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WKOW will kick off the food drive Wednesday with the Feeding Hope Text-a-Thon.
All-day Wednesday, April 28, WKOW will be on the air and on Facebook asking people to make a pledge to the Community Action Coalition.
All donations will go to the growing need for food in our community.
The Salvation Army and Community Action Coalition will pick up the food at area locations throughout the campaign.
Community Action for South Central Wisconsin is a United Way of Dane County partner agency.