Feeding Hope: Text ‘donate’ to 786-789-2447

Text the word 'donate' to 786-789-2447

Donate online at cacscw.org HERE.

WKOW TV in Madison is partnering with the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin for the Feeding Hope Food Drive set to begin on Wednesday, April 28 and run through May 31.

With such a huge need for food in our community right now, WKOW and grocery stores in southern Wisconsin, including Metcalfe's Market, Woodman's, Miller and Sons, Hy-Vee and Capitol Centre Market are coming together to help our neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WKOW will kick off the food drive Wednesday with the Feeding Hope Text-a-Thon.

All-day Wednesday, April 28, WKOW will be on the air and on Facebook asking people to make a pledge to the Community Action Coalition.

All donations will go to the growing need for food in our community.

The Salvation Army will pick up the food at area locations throughout the campaign.

Community Action for South Central Wisconsin is a United Way of Dane County partner agency.