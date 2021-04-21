Floyd verdict gives hope, if only fleeting, to Black America

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The conviction of ex-cop Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd nearly a year ago allowed many Black Americans across Minnesota and the nation to exhale pent-up anxiety and inhale a sense of hope. From slavery to Jim Crow segregation to enduring punishments for living while Black, a breath of fresh air untainted by oppression has long been hard to come by. There is a feeling, however, that the feeling of hope will always be fleeting without transformation well beyond one officer’s trial.