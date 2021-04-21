Going home: longtime 2B Neil Walker retires with no regrets

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime major league second baseman Neil Walker says he has no regrets about deciding to retire. The 35-year-old Walker says he waited during the offseason for the right situation to materialize. When it didn’t he opted to get on with the rest of his life. The Pittsburgh native spent most of his 12 seasons in the majors with his hometown Pirates, helping the club reach the playoffs three straight times from 2013-15. Walker says he plans to stay around the game, including potentially working with the Pirates as a broadcaster.