Gov. Evers announces legislation to address statewide PFAS contamination

LA CROSSE (WKOW) -- Democrats reintroduced a bill Wednesday to address statewide PFAS contamination.

Gov. Tony Evers, with State Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) and State Rep. Samba Baldeh (D-Madison), reintroduced Wisconsin's Chemical Level Enforcement and Remediation (CLEAR) Act.

The bill would fund new positions at the DNR to implement a PFAS action plan, create a PFAS municipal grant program for testing and remediation efforts by local governments, fund statewide monitoring and testing initiatives, collect and dispose of PFAS contaminated firefighting foam and establish and enforce environmental standards for PFAS.

“Every Wisconsinite, no matter where they live, should be able to trust the water from their tap. Period,” said Gov. Evers. “

PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of human-made chemicals used in products like non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam. These contaminants have made their way into the environment through spills of PFAS-containing materials, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants and certain types of firefighting foams.

“In my community in Madison we had our well water shut off due to PFAS contamination. We learned about the problem due to a group of vigilant residents that demanded information and accountability from local officials. While we have been able to work to address the PFAS, we don’t know how long the water was contaminated and we don’t know the long-term impact of our exposure,” Baldeh said.

The CLEAR Act was introduced in the 2019-21 biennium but the bill was never given a public hearing.