Judge rejects US bid to send refugee to Iraq in terror case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge in California has refused to allow the extradition to Iraq of a man accused of committing a killing for the Islamic State. The magistrate judge said Wednesday that cellphone evidence shows the man was in Turkey at the time of the slaying. In 2014, Omar Ameen was granted status as a refugee in the U.S. on the grounds that he was a victim of terrorism. But prosecutors said that he returned to Iraq that same month to kill a police officer in the town of Rawah after it fell to the Islamic State. Ameen had been living in the Sacramento area.