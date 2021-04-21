Kuwait police: man rearrested after killing woman on bail

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Kuwait say they have rearrested a man who they said fatally stabbed a woman after his release on bail, a case that ignited widespread outrage in the tiny Gulf Arab country. The man seized the woman from her car on the highway and brought her to an “unknown destination” where he stabbed her in the heart, the Ministry of Interior announced late Tuesday, without identifying the suspect. Authorities said that within hours they apprehended the man, who they reportedly first detained on harassment charges brought by the victim’s relatives.