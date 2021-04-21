LA’s Union Station books another starring role: The Oscars

The Oscars are headed to downtown Los Angeles’ Union Station for the first time this year. But the historic site and active transportation hub is already a movie star. John Parkinson and his son Donald Parkinson’s stunning building blends Mission Revival and Art Deco styles. It has been a popular film site since it was completed in 1939, with supporting roles in movies from “Blade Runner” to “The Dark Knight Rises.” Union Station has been in car commercials, reality shows and procedurals. But with its beamed ceilings, Spanish tile floors and regal bronze chandeliers, it really shines in cinema when it plays a train station, bank, police station, club or airport.