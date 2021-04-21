Mayor of Madison announces two-year agenda to combat climate change

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday, Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway unveiled her Climate Forward agenda, which outlines the actions the city will take to combat climate change over the next two years.

“We have a scientific imperative to nearly halve our emissions by 2030, and we must ramp up our work to meet that goal,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Some of the items highlighted in the mayor's agenda include meeting 100% of municipal operations electricity needs with renewable energy, replacing streetlights with LED bulbs, transitioning the bus rapid transit system to electric buses, investing in storm water infrastructure and launching a community climate grant program to help organizations reduce emissions.

The Climate Forward plan also looks to expand green job programs, including programs that help train people from underrepresented communities to install solar panels and LED lighting, plant trees and work on electric vehicles.

The mayor also announced the launch of efforts to increase energy efficiency in rental housing and in commercial buildings.

Energy Efficiency in Rental Housing

With a new $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, the City is partnering with Sustain Dane, Elevate and the Northside Planning Council to make energy efficiency improvements to “naturally-occurring affordable housing” or NOAH.

NOAH refers to rental housing that is not subsidized, but is considered affordable based on rents charged, and is in areas where half the population earns at or below 80% of area median income.

The grant will provide energy upgrades to small and medium-sized apartment buildings in Southwest Madison, and will seek new projects for energy audits and upgrades on Madison’s Northside with support from the Northside Planning Council.

Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings

In partnership with Alders Evers and Abbas, Rhodes-Conway will launch an effort to engage with building owners, operators, energy service experts to identify programs or policies that will increase efficiency and reduce emissions from large commercial buildings.