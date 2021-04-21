Mexico calls fake coronavirus vaccines “a risk to health”

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say fake coronavirus vaccines represent “a risk to health,” after falsified doses were found in Mexico and Poland. Mexico’s medicines regulation agency said Wednesday the false doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were found in February and had apparently been sold and administered. Pfizer says in a statement it has detected counterfeit vaccines in Mexico and Poland, and predicts“there will be an increase in the prevalence of fraud, counterfeit and other illicit activity as it relates to vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.” Authorities in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon say they found three empty vials of fake Pfizer doses, suggesting that 15 to 18 people had gotten the shots.