‘Much more work to go:’ Madison leader discusses next steps following guilty verdict

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following the jury's decision in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson talked about what the guilty verdicts mean to the Black community in southern Wisconsin.

Johnson appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

"To watch the verdict brought me to tears as we watched it," said Johnson.

Johnson said the verdicts are a good first step, but more needs to be done to create lasting change.

"In reality, we have our own issues, set of disparities in the state of Wisconsin is astronomical," he said. "And we got to make sure that if we want to see true justice that we educate our kids, that we deal with you know, the unemployment rate among African Americans, we look at health disparities. Those are social justice issues that we have to tackle including the criminal justice system."

Watch the full interview in the video attached.