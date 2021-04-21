NYC judge agrees to dismiss thousands of prostitution cases

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City judge has agreed to dismiss thousands of prostitution-related offenses dating to the 1970s at the request of the Manhattan district attorney. State court Judge Charlotte Davidson made the decision on Wednesday after District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told her that he wanted the cases dropped because the accused were exploited sex workers who were “unfairly targeted” for prosecution. About 6,000 cases are to be dropped. They involved convictions or open warrants with top charges of misdemeanor prostitution or unlicensed massage. The cases also include charges related to loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.