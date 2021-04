WASHINGTON COUNTY (WKOW) -- One person was killed and several others injured after a pileup on a snowy I-41 near Slinger Wednesday.

WISN-TV reports one person died and several others were injured in the crash that involved at least 22 vehicles.

A man who recorded video of the crash on his dash camera said whiteout conditions appeared suddenly.

A semitruck hit a snowplow, causing it to overturn and roll into a ditch.