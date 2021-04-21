Philippines: 4 dead, 9 missing from wayward cargo vessel

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Rescuers in the southern Philippines have found the bodies of four crew members and rescued seven others who jumped off a cargo vessel, which took in water and listed after its anchor broke. Nine others remain missing. The coast guard says the vessel dropped anchor on Monday but it broke and the crew abandoned it. It ran aground 37 miles away. The seas were rough because of a strong typhoon that has left at least three people dead and displaced more than 169,000 in eastern provinces in recent days although it did not reach inland.