PHMDC rolls out website to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

MADISON (WKOW) -- You can now book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Alliant Energy Center through a website created by Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC).

PHMDC made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media.

Want a COVID-19 vax today @AlliantECenter? We've got open appts and our team is ready! Visit https://t.co/8SWJuOcIgy to book now! Link is only good til 4/24.



Before your appt, you must also complete the form at https://t.co/nDkGmALvYV. We need this info in order to vax you. pic.twitter.com/u28HmyP0Ar — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) April 21, 2021

The website will take you through a series of questions including appointment time, name, phone number and email.

The link is only good until April 24, 2021.

You are also asked to complete the form at vaccinate.wi.gov before your appointment.