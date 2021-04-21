PHMDC rolls out website to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

PHMDC rolls out website to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointmentsUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- You can now book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Alliant Energy Center through a website created by Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC).
PHMDC made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media.
The website will take you through a series of questions including appointment time, name, phone number and email.
To book, click HERE. The link is only good until April 24, 2021.
You are also asked to complete the form at vaccinate.wi.gov before your appointment.