Public Health Madison and Dane County looks to increase equitable vaccine access

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin continues its nation-leading COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Dane County leaders say they want to ensure all communities have equal access to the supply.

According to a news release from Public Health Madison and Dane County, only 21 percent of Black people and 39 percent of Asian people in the area have received at least one dose of the vaccine, as opposed to 50 percent of white people.

“We recognize there can be complex factors, such as transportation, language barriers, work in occupations that don’t allow for time off to get a vaccine, or healthcare distrust that may prevent someone from getting vaccinated against COVID-19. For these reasons, we’re meeting people where they’re at and bringing vaccine to them so everyone in Dane County has equitable access to vaccine," PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said in the release.

PHMDC will hold multiple mobile vaccination clinics into May, in addition to 7,000 weekly shots administered at the Alliant Energy Center. Staff have also begun dialogs with communities that may have questions or mistrust for the vaccine.