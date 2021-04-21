Rapid at home COVID-19 test goes on sale in some stores

MADISON (WKOW) -- Abbot's rapid home tests for coronavirus will soon be available for purchase.

The tests are called Binax-Now self-tests, and they can be bought without a prescription.

At first, the tests will only be sold at CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Tests should be available in the next few days online and in some stores, you can buy the tests in two-count packs for $24.

According to Abbot, this is the most affordable & most studied coronavirus rapid test in the United States to date.

The tests were given emergency use authorization by the food and drug administration.

The tests take about 15 minutes and can be used on kids as young as two years old.