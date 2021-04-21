Secrecy extended with records in Devil’s Lake homicide

BARABOO (WKOW) - A secrecy order on records of police investigation into October's homicide of a Wauwatosa man at Devil's Lake State Park are extended into 2022.

Shortly after the fatal stabbing of John Schmutzer, 24, on a trail in the park, Sauk County officials say records of court-authorized search warrants were sealed by a judge for six months to protect the integrity of the investigation.

By law, records of court sanctioned searches in criminal investigations are required to be made available to the public within seventy-two hours of the search, unless a judge intervenes to keep the information secret.

A Sauk County Clerk of Courts official said on March 26, Sauk County's district attorney successfully petitioned a court to extend the secrecy order on the documents in the Devil's Lake homicide probe for another year.

It is not known whether Sauk County Sheriff's investigators received permission to obtain phone or social media records, to search property or vehicles, or to obtain DNA through search warrants.

Sheriff's officials classify Schmutzer's death as a stranger killing. Investigators continue to try to identify a man who appeared on a surveillance camera near the stabbing scene three days after the crime. They say the man was acting oddly.

Shortly after Schmutzer's homicide, Sheriff's officials said Schmutzer visited a Madison shopping mall and another state park in the days before his killing, but have revealed no other links between those activities and his death.