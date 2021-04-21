UW Health sensory clinic helps patients with special needs

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new program at UW Health tries to ensure a safe space for people with special needs who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health care provider has a sensory clinic at the west clinic on Junction Rd. It turned a couple of exam rooms into a space where patients can spend extra time to make sure they're comfortable before getting a shot.

The sensory clinic can help alleviate nervousness for some patients. It has been running for a little more than three weeks.

Anyone who thinks they or a family member may need these accommodations should contact the clinic.