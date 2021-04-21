Seoul court rejects sexual slavery claim against Tokyo

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has rejected a claim by sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings. The Seoul court based its decision on diplomatic considerations and principles of international law that grant states immunity from jurisdiction of foreign courts. Tokyo insists wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty. Activists said the court was ignoring their struggles to restore the survivors’ honor and dignity and the plaintiffs would appeal. The ruling came as the Asian U.S. allies struggle to repair their relations that sank in recent years over history, trade, and military issues.