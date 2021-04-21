SLIDESHOW: Snow in parts of S. WI on April 21

MADISON (WKOW) - Spring is here, but it's feeling a little more like winter for some on this Wednesday April 21 in southern Wisconsin.

Viewers sent in photos of flurries to moderate snow falling.

Some experienced intermittent snow showers/flurries starting early Wednesday morning and through the afternoon hours.

Snow is due to the upper-level wave that's been working its way across the Midwest, bringing another day of cool temps and scattered snow showers.

While most received a dusting, an inch and possibly two cannot be ruled out across the state. The snow won't last long due to warmer temperatures on ground surfaces, although some may stick on grassy areas.

Snow showers are lighter over south central WI due to drier air mass.

Any heavier snow and showers later in the afternoon and evening will likely be more for eastern, SE WI. Areas most likely out of our viewing area.

Any weather photos can be e-mailed to connect@wkow.com