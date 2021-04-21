Skip to Content

SLIDESHOW: Snow in parts of S. WI on April 21

New
12:06 pm Top StoriesTop Story - MainTop Story - Weather
Nancy Roehl - Ripon
Nancy Roehl, Ripon
Trish Robertson Ferch, Montello
Trish Robertson Ferch, Montello
Byron Bass, Montello
Byron Bass, Montello
Amy Larson, I 90-94 outside Deforest
Amy Larson, I90-94 Deforest
Byron Bass, Montello
Byron Bass, Montello
Rasma Marks, Cross Plains
Rasma Marks, Cross Plains
Cheryl Spore, Deerfield
Cheryl Spore, Deerfield
Kathy Thiemke, north of Briggsville
Kathy Thiemke, north of Briggsville
Scott Ray, Rio
Scott Ray, Rio

MADISON (WKOW) - Spring is here, but it's feeling a little more like winter for some on this Wednesday April 21 in southern Wisconsin.

Viewers sent in photos of flurries to moderate snow falling.

Some experienced intermittent snow showers/flurries starting early Wednesday morning and through the afternoon hours.

Snow is due to the upper-level wave that's been working its way across the Midwest, bringing another day of cool temps and scattered snow showers.

While most received a dusting, an inch and possibly two cannot be ruled out across the state. The snow won't last long due to warmer temperatures on ground surfaces, although some may stick on grassy areas.

Snow showers are lighter over south central WI due to drier air mass.

Any heavier snow and showers later in the afternoon and evening will likely be more for eastern, SE WI. Areas most likely out of our viewing area.

Any weather photos can be e-mailed to connect@wkow.com

Author Profile Photo

Katherine Noel

Forecaster, WKOW TV, Madison

More Stories

Skip to content