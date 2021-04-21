Special Weather Statement issued April 21 at 11:18AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Scattered snow showers and isolated thundersnow will affect areas

from Fond du Lac County down to Walworth County and east through

much of the afternoon. The main concern with these snow showers

is the likelihood of significantly reduced visibilities at times

to a quarter mile or less, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Some slushy accumulation to around 2 inches is possible on colder

and grassy surfaces. Otherwise, the snow will mostly melt as it

falls onto roads and the interstate due to fairly warm roads

temperatures, though we cannot rule out some slushy accumulation

in heavier snow bands, especially on bridges and overpasses that

may become slick.

Drive with caution this morning/afternoon and slow down if these

snow showers affects your area.