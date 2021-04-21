Special Weather Statement issued April 21 at 11:18AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
Scattered snow showers and isolated thundersnow will affect areas
from Fond du Lac County down to Walworth County and east through
much of the afternoon. The main concern with these snow showers
is the likelihood of significantly reduced visibilities at times
to a quarter mile or less, causing hazardous driving conditions.
Some slushy accumulation to around 2 inches is possible on colder
and grassy surfaces. Otherwise, the snow will mostly melt as it
falls onto roads and the interstate due to fairly warm roads
temperatures, though we cannot rule out some slushy accumulation
in heavier snow bands, especially on bridges and overpasses that
may become slick.
Drive with caution this morning/afternoon and slow down if these
snow showers affects your area.