Spotty mix today with localized coating of snow possible

MADISON (WKOW) - Wintry conditions stick around through tonight ahead of a warm up.



SET UP

A weak area of low pressure is moving through the Great Lakes sparking a few mixed showers today.



High pressure moves in Thursday clearing our clouds and eventually causing temperatures to rise.

TODAY

Partly sunny and chilly with a few, spotty, light mixed showers developing this morning and exiting through the afternoon.

The highest chance for these showers and the possibility for elevated or grassy areas to see a coating will be along and east of I-39/90.

TONIGHT

Skies clear this evening with one final cold night ahead. Temps will fall to the mid to upper 20s with frost likely late at night, so cover up or bring in any sensitive plants.

THURSDAY

Earth Day will be sunnier and much milder with temps near the seasonal norm in the upper 50s.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and temperatures a little lower in the low 50s.



An isolated, light rain shower is possible Friday night.



SATURDAY

A few more, mainly light, rain showers are possible Saturday, but it certainly doesn't look like a washout with temps in the mid to upper 50s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 50s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer with a high around 60°.



TUESDAY

With a breeze from the southwest, temperatures really jump with highs in the mid 70s under partly sunny skies.