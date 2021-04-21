Sri Lankan archbishop asks Muslims to reject extremism

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan Catholic archbishop has appealed to the country’s Muslims to reject extremism and join Catholics in determining the truth behind Easter Sunday suicide bombings in 2019 that killed 269 people. Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith made the appeal during a commemoration of the second anniversary of the attacks. Catholic, Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim leaders joined the commemoration at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, where the first bomb exploded during its Easter service. They offered prayers and observed a two-minute silence to remember the dead. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group are accused of carrying out the six near-simultaneous blasts.