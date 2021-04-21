SSM Health offers free pine trees for Earth Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health announced a pine tree giveaway Wednesday, in an ongoing collaboration with Dane County Parks.

According to a news release from SSM spokesperson Jim Korth, the giveaways will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Badger Prairie County Park in Verona and Lunney Lake County Park in Madison.

The Jack pine saplings will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"A healthy sustainable community will plant trees under whose shade we do not plan to sit but which will benefit future generations. Like a healthy community, a tree has roots for stability and sustenance, a trunk for durability and growth, and branches and leaves to provide shade and reach to the sky for inspiration," Foundation for Dane County Parks President Bill Lunney said in the release.

St. Mary's Hospital will also give saplings to many of their employees, as is tradition for the company on Earth Day.