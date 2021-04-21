US-backed Afghan peace meeting postponed, as Taliban balk

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A conference that Washington expected would move Afghanistan’s warring sides to a final peace agreement has been postponed, as fresh violence rattles the Afghan capital. Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced in a TV interview that the conference was delayed until after the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan ends in mid-May. Just hours before his announcement a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of Afghan security personnel, injuring five. Residents fear the attack could be a harbinger of what’s to come as the U.S. and NATO prepare to begin their final withdrawal from Afghanistan.