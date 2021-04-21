UK leader denies breaking lobbying rules with texts to Dyson

LONDON (AP) — The British government insists Prime Minister Boris Johnson did nothing wrong when he promised to would “fix” the tax rules for a wealthy industrialist. The BBC reported that it had seen messages between Johnson and vacuum magnate James Dyson sent in March 2020. At the time, the coronavirus was sweeping across Britain, and the government was trying to secure more ventilators. It approached the Singapore-based Dyson, who sought assurances that his staff members wouldn’t have to pay extra taxes if they came to Britain to work on the project. According to the BBC, Johnson texted: “I will fix it.” The opposition Labour Party called the revelation “jaw-dropping.”