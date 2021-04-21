US outlines possible sanctions relief for Iran in nuke talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. official says the Biden administration has laid out examples of the kinds of sanctions on Iran it’s willing to lift in exchange for Iran’s return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The official says the U.S. has through intermediaries presented Iran with three baskets of sanctions: those it’s prepared to lift, those it’s not prepared to lift and those that require further study. The official declined to specify which sanctions fall into which baskets but said the third group is the most problematic. That’s because it includes measures the administration believes may have been imposed by the previous administration simply to complicate any potential return to the deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.