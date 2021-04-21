Village of Muscoda drafting ordinance after concerns raised over lack of rules over food truck operations

MUSCODA (WKOW) -- Village of Muscoda's ad hoc committee held a meeting Wednesday to discuss a possible ordinance over mobile food truck operations.

Recently, a business out of Baraboo held a pop-up event in Muscoda. Several business owners brought up concerns over the fact the village didn't have any way to regulate this type of business.

The village board tasked Chief of Police Bill Schramm to research ordinances enacted in other Wisconsin communities. Schramm tells 27 News he researched ordinances over mobile food services in Prairie du Chien, Middleton, Richland Center, Two Rivers and Brodhead.

During Wednesday's meeting, the committee decided to move forward with drafting an ordinance similar to the one in place in Richland Center.

Schramm tells 27 News the ordinance will include regulations on days of the week, times, visits per month, fees, and location. Non-profits will be excluded from the ordinance.

There is still discussion whether the ordinance can have any impact on private property.

The village board is expected to discuss the proposed ordinance at a meeting at a later date.

An announcement about Wednesday's meeting posted to the police department's Facebook page stirred up some controversy on social media.