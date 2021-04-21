‘We know what’s excessive’: Community reacts to Chauvin verdict, police reform recommendations

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the group of men sitting in Magico Barbershop Wednesday, there was no sense of surprise when the verdict came down, convicting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with the murder of George Floyd.

Members of the group expressed no joy either. Instead, the men said, based on the video that prompted some of the largest protests in American history, the jury simply did its job.

"We're adults, we all know right from wrong" said Albert Thomas of Madison. "We know what's excessive. There's an aspect where you do have to comply with the police and I think some of that is missing but there is accountability on police in regard to how they handle situations, be it minor or major."

Others, like Anthony Harper, said they were withholding their emotions until Chauvin's sentencing in two months.

"That's where I'm kind of going. I'm like 'OK, if he gets found guilty, what's actually gonna be the punishment?'" Harper said. "That's what I'm waiting for."

Harper said he was too wound up to watch the verdict reading as it happened and instead went for a walk.

"I didn't really want to sit there because if it didn't come out guilty, I didn't want to just absorb all of that," he said. "I wanted to process it from a different standpoint."

Anthony Bradford said he couldn't let himself take any satisfaction in the verdict because his mind began wondering how many other people had killed by police without cause and without subsequent accountability.

"My feeling toward it was I had a lot of anger," Bradford said. "I just want justice, you know what I'm saying? Not just for George but for everybody."

Reaction to task force recommendations

The men also shared their thoughts on a slate of 18 police reform recommendations unveiled Wednesday, seven months after the creation of the Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities.

The most common area that came up among the men at Magico was psychological and mental health evaluations. One of the 18 recommendations would require psychological exams as part of an officer's hiring process.

"I think, overall, we want to make sure the person that's doing the hiring, the person's in charge of that, and the person seeking to be in that position is extremely well-qualified," Thomas said.

Others believed the requirement needed to go further to include ongoing evaluations during an officer's career.

"I think being on the force for a good five, six years, a lot of these officers do need to be taken and be evaluated for all the stuff they've seen and go through on a daily basis," Bradford said. "Because that can trigger to them to do what they are doing out on the streets. I'm not justifying anything."

Another of the recommendations would expand partnerships between police and mental health professionals to improve the response to calls for someone in personal distress.

Harper said he believed too many of those responses now involved traumatized officers unqualified to calm down traumatized civilians.

"Now if the cops are not in a good mental place themselves and just because they're licensed and out here, they run into someone else that's not in a good place," Harper said before trailing off. "I don't know how to explain it."

Frederick Burton was the least optimistic of the group. He expressed a grim concern that violence would only escalate with embattled officers embracing a shoot-first mentality and civilians arming themselves to inflict violence themselves.

When asked about the task force recommendations and whether any of them could make a sustained difference should they become laws, Burton remained skeptical, if not downright pessimistic.

"I think it's like - with the politics - they say this stuff but it don't work," Burton said. "They say it, it gets you to vote, but it don't work."

To find out whether any of the proposals can become difference makers, they must first become bills, let alone laws.

One challenge along the way remains the task force's inability to reach a consensus on the definition of excessive force. Members of the subcommittee that produced the recommendations will reconvene in the comings weeks to continue that effort.