Young activist hopes people stay engaged in social justice movement after Chauvin verdict

MADISON (WKOW) -- George Floyd's death sparked a social justice movement that spread across the globe. In Madison, young people led many of the protests.

One of those young organizers is Ayomi Obuseh, one of the co-founders of Impact Demand. She said Tuesday's guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was a moment of accountability.

"We saw what happens when we show solidarity and when we stick together," she said. "We can create accountability, we can create community control, if we continue to work together."

She said while Chauvin's conviction was a victory, the celebration was soon replaced by mourning as news spread that a police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old Black girl Tuesday afternoon.

"It shows the reality of where we're still at in the U.S.," she said. "People still die every single day."

She said the stark contrast between the two events could be discouraging to some, but she said maintaining engagement is key to effecting change.

"It is draining, and it's hard work, but it affects everyone," she said. "[The way] to combat that feeling of hopelessness, to continue the work is by getting involved."

Obuseh said many organizations, including Impact Demand, are now focused on changing laws.

"I feel like the only way that we're going to be able to see real justice is going to be through the written word, and it's going to be through our legislators," she said. "That's how we can guarantee that you don't have any more George Floyds, we don't have any more shootings of our Black brothers and sisters that happen every single day."

She said she's hopeful having a specific objective will help keep people engaged.

"It takes individual actions that spread like a ripple and and create movements," she said. "The fact that so many people are still enraged is important. It means that we still have this fire to keep going."