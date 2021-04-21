Young Wisconsin softball team turning the season around

WKOW (MADISON)- It was a memorable start to Wednesday's practice when Coach Yvette Healy gathered the team to tell them they are leaving early for this weekend's series at Nebraska. They are making a pit stop in Omaha to cheer on the Wisconsin volleyball team in the final four.

Coach Healy telling her team to really take it all in.

"I want that," Healy telling her team to think about. "I want to be apart of that. I want to create that."

Setting the bar for what this team can accomplish.

"I aspire to be just like them someday," Freshman Skylar Sirdashney said.

"They are definitely trailblazers," Redshirt Freshman Christaana Angelopulos said. "It's amazing to see people in the weight room, that we see in the morning, to see them on the big stage."

The softball program is no stranger to the big stage. They have made the post-season in five of the last seven seasons. But, this year they are starting from the ground up with nine freshmen.

"This year is one of the most fun years of coaching because it is so demanding but so rewarding to help them grow," Healy said. "They've gotten so much better that it has just been a homerun for us as a staff."

The Badgers lost a lot of experience with fifth year seniors graduating and players opting out of the season and players suffering from injuries. That inexperience showed when the Badgers lost ten games in a row five games into the season. But, they persevered and came out better.

"If you can get them to keep training hard when they are losing, it's something special, and so we said if you can love your teammates and love this sport and Wisconsin softball even when you are not winning, just wait until you win," Healy said.

"The way we responded really showed us and revealed to us our true tenacity and ability to come back from hard things," Angelopulos said. "We are a team that is not going to give up ever."

That intrinsic motivation has the Badgers on a five game win streak, coming off a four-game sweep over Rutgers.

"I feel like we are hitting the turning point," Sirdashney said. "Those wins are really big wins for us. It shows us that we are finally coming together as one."

As one, the Badgers are a dangerous team, playing with nothing to lose.

The Badgers are sitting at 12-16 in conference.

Up next: Wisconsin travels to Nebraska for a three game series. Games taking place on April 23, April 24, and April 25.