Adams Co. Health Dept. at risk of wasting vaccine doses

Adams Co. (WAOW) -- The Adams Co. Public Health Dept. says it's at risk of wasting about 200 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to a Facebook post, the department can only hold the Pfizer vaccine in the fridge for five days. They say appointments are not filling up and they may need to waste the doses.

The health department is urging people to attend clinics in the county this week. There are free COVID-19 clinics in Adams Co. on April 22 and April 23. You can find the details here.